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Illinois Building Suddenly Collapses and Injures 3, But It Passed an Inspection Months Earlier
By Lacy J,11 days ago
Three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening when part of a historic building in downtown Aurora, Illinois, suddenly collapsed, sending bricks, debris, and scaffolding crashing into the street and crushing a parked pickup truck. The incident occurred around 6:37 p.m. on November 11 in the 100 block of East Galena...
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