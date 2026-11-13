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Famous Documents Quiz: the Answers - Part 3
8 days ago
We continue with the answers to the famous documents opening lines challenge:. 8. “A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of communism.”. A: Communist Manifesto: February 21, 1848. That was the date that this document by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels was published in London. Originally titled “Manifesto of the Communist Party”, the document was commissioned by the Communist League, and was an attempt to codify the historical materialist idea, i.e., that “the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles”, in which social classes are defined by the relationship of people to the means of production.