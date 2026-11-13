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Air Force Special Warfare wants versatile mobile comms system across vehicles
By Dominic Minadeo,11 days ago
Air Force Special Warfare teams need a network of communications and command-and-control systems that can integrate with any vehicle rather than being custom-built for disparate platforms, according to a new document. The request for information, published Thursday, is intended to inform the Mobile Communication System-Universal (MCS-U) program, envisioned as a...