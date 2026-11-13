undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Murdaugh’s defense asks judge to throw out original indictments
By Emily Johnson,7 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) — A judge said she will issue rulings within a week after Alex Murdaugh’s last pretrial hearing in Lexington County on Friday. Murdaugh was convicted in 2023 in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The state Supreme Court granted him a new trial after a ruling that found jury tampering by the Colleton County clerk of court affected the case.