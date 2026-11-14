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The Columbus Municipal School District is investigating a threat against one of its campuses
By Eric Lampkin,11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Municipal School District is investigating a threat against one of its campuses. Around 11 Friday morning someone called Columbus Middle School and threatened the safety of the campus. School Resource Officers immediately followed school district procedures, and the campus was placed on lockdown. They also...
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