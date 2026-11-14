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Kyle Shanahan explains how new wide receiver Keenan Allen fits in 49ers' offense
By Dylan Grausz,11 days ago
Programming note: Watch Matt Maiocco's full interview with Kyle Shanahan on "49ers Game Plan," airing Friday at 9:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers made a splash at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, acquiring six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts to bolster a receiving core that has dealt with a lot of injuries this season.