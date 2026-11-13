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A Joyful Jamboree for 2026 Kansas Reads to Preschoolers
By The Hutchinson Public Library,10 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Join Hutchinson Public Library on Tuesday, November 24th at 6:00pm, to celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month and read “Lightning Bug Jamboree” by Kansan Stephanie Brinkley and illustrated by Victoria Mikki. In addition to our story, we will delight in hearing live music, sing songs together, explore instruments, and make a craft!