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Portland School Board Unanimously Authorizes Inquiry into Signal Use at PPS
By Joanna Hou,10 days ago
Stories worth knowing. Reporting worth supporting. Willamette Week's biggest fundraiser of the year is underway. Help fund independent reporting that is free for everyone. The Portland School Board on Friday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an independent inquiry into the use of Signal at Portland Public Schools. The vote, taken...