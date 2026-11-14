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Dolphins' Will Kacmarek: Ready for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Kacmarek (quadriceps) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Kacmarek upgraded his practice participation in each Week 10 prep session. The tight end went from a non-participant Wednesday to a full participant by Friday's session. Kacmarek is all set to suit up as the No. 2 tight end behind Greg Dulcich for Sunday's game against the Colts.