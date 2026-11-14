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Browns' Quincy Williams: Cleared for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Williams (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Houston. Williams has had his practice reps over the last couple of weeks limited while tending to a hamstring injury, but he has yet to miss a regular-season game, and that trend will continue for Sunday's home tilt. The veteran linebacker has accumulated 62 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and four forced fumbles through nine regular-season games.