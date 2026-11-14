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Colts' Will Mallory: Nursing hamstring injury, iffy for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Mallory (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami. Mallory was added to Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. His late addition isn't a great sign heading into the weekend, and with Mo Alie-Cox (groin) already ruled out, the Colts would turn to both Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown to step into larger roles behind Tyler Warren if Mallory is also sidelined.