undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Good to go against Houston
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Schwesinger (wrist) does not have an injury designation against the Texans on Sunday. Schwesinger opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back limited practices while tending to a wrist injury, but his full session Friday was enough for the second-year linebacker to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's contest. Schwesinger's 89 total tackles through nine regular-season games are third-most in the NFL behind Alex Singleton (107) and Nakobe Dean (99).