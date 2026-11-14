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Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Picks up back injury, iffy for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Thornton (back) is questionable to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports. Thornton was unable to practice Friday due to a back injury that he likely picked up at some point during Week 10 prep. His late addition to the injury report isn't a good sign for his availability Sunday, although he has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2026, mostly due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve in late August.