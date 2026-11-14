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Baltimore Case: Skeletal Remains Found on E. 27th Street Still Unidentified
By Aubrey Green,11 days ago
Skeletal remains found on a Baltimore street more than two years ago still have no name attached to them. The remains were discovered at 668 E. 27th Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. on August 18, 2023, and the Medical Examiner's Office determined they belonged to a white female. Police are renewing their appeal for help identifying the woman.
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