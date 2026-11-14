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Jaguars' Travon Walker: Set for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Walker (ribs) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Walker played through a rib injury during the Jaguars' win over the Ravens in Week 9. The defensive end sat out Wednesday's practice session to nurse the issue before logging consecutive limited practices to end Week 10 prep. Walker is set to once again play through the nagging injury in Sunday's divisional showdown with the Titans.