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Browns' Denzel Ward: Cleared to face Houston
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Ward (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Ward was managing a quad injury during all of Week 10 prep, but he avoided an injury tag for Sunday's game despite not logging a full practice. The veteran defensive back has 34 tackles (19 solo), nine pass defenses (including three interceptions) and two forced fumbles through nine regular-season games.