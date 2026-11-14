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Dolphins' Jared Wayne: Won't play against Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Wayne (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wayne popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury, which prevented him from suiting up for Friday's session. He won't be available for Sunday's contest, and it appears the Dolphins will also be without rookie third-rounder Chris Bell (knee), who is listed as doubtful. Wayne's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 22.