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Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro Closes After More Than 20 Years on Marietta Square
By Marietta.com,10 days ago
After more than 20 years of serving pastries, breakfast, and lunch on Historic Marietta Square, Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro officially closed on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Located at 101 North Park Square, Sugar Cakes began as a small French-inspired pastry shop before expanding into a popular breakfast and lunch destination. Known for its freshly baked pastries, cakes, and café atmosphere, the restaurant became a familiar destination for regular customers and visitors exploring the Square.
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