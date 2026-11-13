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Running a Business From The Road: What Spain’s City-Hopping Digital Nomads Need To Know
By Shelby Cara,11 days ago
Working from Spain sounds wonderfully simple until the laptop becomes as important as the suitcase. Moving between cities can provide fresh surroundings, better weather and plenty of inspiration, but running a business while constantly changing location requires more planning than an ordinary holiday. Reliable internet, sensible accommodation, transport connections and a realistic working routine all matter if the trip is going to remain productive. Spain is particularly attractive for digital nomads because its major cities have very different personalities while remaining connected by an extensive transport network. Barcelona can be followed by Valencia, Madrid, Málaga or Seville, allowing remote workers to change their surroundings without crossing an entire continent. The challenge is finding a rhythm that leaves room for both professional responsibilities and the reason for travelling in the first place.