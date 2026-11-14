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One transported following head-on collision in Harrison County
By WDTV News Staff,11 days ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported following a head-on collision in Shinnston on Friday evening. Harrison-Taylor 911 reported that emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash involving injuries and entrapment at the intersection of Shinnston Pike and Haywood Road, just before the Subway and McDonald’s, at approximately 6:42 p.m.
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