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Notes: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s ‘time to shine’ with Ronnie Hickman ruled out with concussion
By Scott Petrak,11 days ago
BEREA — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will have another milestone moment Sunday against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. While McNeil-Warren has officially started three games and played about 40 percent of the defensive snaps this season as the third safety, the rookie from Toledo will make his first start in the base defense, filling in for Ronnie Hickman, who was ruled out Friday with a concussion. Hickman didn’t practice all week.