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Video: From Simulation Lab to ICU: Nursing Student Alivia Builds Confidence Through Hands-On Learning
By pischkes,9 days ago
For nursing student Alivia Kind, choosing UW-Green Bay and the Nursing program was about making a difference. “I chose UW-Green Bay because I wanted to make an impact in people’s lives,” she says. For the audio-described video, please visit: https://youtu.be/4QWv7z97Mrc. Through the Nursing Simulation Lab, clinical placements and...