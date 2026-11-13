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Michelin-Recommended Villa's Tacos Plots Second Las Vegas Spot at Red Rock Resort
By Anthony Jackson,11 days ago
Villa's Tacos, the Michelin-recommended taqueria out of Los Angeles, is planning its second Las Vegas Valley location, with an opening targeted for spring 2027 inside the food court at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. The expansion comes just months after the taqueria's Las Vegas debut, signaling that owner Victor Villa sees staying power for his blue-corn tortillas and wood-fired pastor well beyond Southern California.
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