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Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 13: Black Friday sales are starting
By Ozzie Mejia,11 days ago
Just like with the console storefronts, PC gaming shops are getting an early start on Black Friday. The Humble Store and the Ubisoft Store have both kicked off their holiday sales with deals on games like Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and dozens of others. If you're looking for the latest hotness, head over to Fanatical and Green Man Gaming, which have a substantial launch discount on Warhammer Survivors.