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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Snow Showers Possible This Weekend Before Sunshine And Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week
By Rob Koenig,11 days ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! We’re heading into a fairly quiet weekend across the region, despite the potential for a few rounds of light rain and snow showers. The good news for those of you with weekend plans is that we’re not expecting anything significant in the way of snowfall for most locations. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent throughout the upcoming weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Looking ahead to the new work week, sunshine makes a return to the region, along with a gradual warming trend that will bring temperatures back above average for this time of year.