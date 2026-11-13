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WEDA Establishes Canada Chapter to Strengthen Collaboration Across the Marine Infrastructure Sector
10 days ago
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) is pleased to announce the establishment of the WEDA Canada Chapter, creating a national platform dedicated to advancing collaboration, technical excellence, education, and professional engagement across Canada’s dredging, marine construction, navigation, sediment management, and waterways sectors. The chapter was conceived during discussions held at...
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