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Teledyne Construction and Trimble Bring Real-Time Visibility to the Jobsite — Above Ground, Underground, and Underwater
10 days ago
Teledyne Construction today announced a new collaboration that expands access to integrated technology solutions for construction, marine infrastructure, utility mapping, and asset management professionals. The collaboration brings Teledyne’s advanced sensing, imaging, positioning, and situational awareness technologies into Trimble’s connected workflows—helping contractors see what was previously invisible, act faster in the field, and turn real-time data into confident decisions.