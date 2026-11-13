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The 10 Best Crime Miniseries of the Last 10 Years, Ranked
By Ryan Heffernan,11 days ago
The past decade has been nothing short of revolutionary for small-screen entertainment, with release models changing drastically with the rampant rise of streaming services and on-demand entertainment. One of the best beneficiaries of this has been the miniseries format. With streaming platforms also producing their own drama and holding little regard for television censorship, limited series have boomed over the past 10 years, with crime drama being a leading genre.