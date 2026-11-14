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Kosciusko REMC Opens 2027 Youth Program Applications
By Staff Report,11 days ago
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) has opened applications for its 2027 youth programs and scholarships, which include five different programs for different age groups. These include the Wired to Create Student Art Contest, 4-H Scholarship, Camp Kilowatt, the Washington, D.C. Youth Tour and Page Day. These programs are made possible through Kosciusko REMC’s partnership with Indiana Electric Cooperatives (IEC), according to a provided news release.