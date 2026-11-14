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‘VisionQuest’ Isn’t Done With Ultron, and the MCU Shouldn’t Be Either
By Collier Jennings,11 days ago
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the VisionQuest finale. Many elements make VisionQuest work. From how it touches on and ties up the story threads WandaVision and Agatha All Along established to how it tells a story abouttechnology's ups and downs that resonates with current events, VisionQuest quickly became one of Marvel Television's best offerings. The true source of its success, though, lies in the dynamic between Vision (Paul Bettany) and Ultron (James Spader), and how they grow as characters. Just as Vision comes to terms with his "past" life and embraces humanity, Ultron slowly throttles back his more genocidal ambitions.