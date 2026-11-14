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Florida Woman Arrested After Targeting Ex-Boyfriend’s Pokémon Cards Because He Wasn’t Giving Her Affection
11 days ago
Pokémon cards have become serious business. Some collectors spend thousands building their collections, while others go to extraordinary lengths to get their hands on them. In Orlando, however, a woman reportedly went after her ex-boyfriend's cards for a considerably more personal reason: she knew it would get a reaction out of him.