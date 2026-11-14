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Customers Paid $117,545 for Unfinished Pool Work. Their Contractor Faces Eight Theft Charges
11 days ago
Eight Florida customers paid a pool contractor approximately $117,545 for repairs and upgrades that were left largely incomplete, according to investigators. Some later received repayment installments of just $25 to $50. Dominic Solicito, 45, owner of Advanced Pool and Spa Technologies in Palm Coast, was booked into the Flagler County...
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