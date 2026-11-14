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‘Resident Evil’ Officially Removed From 3,000 Theaters After Digital Debut
By Rohan Naahar,11 days ago
A week after debuting on digital, the year's best-reviewed blockbuster is on its way out of theaters. The movie in question, Resident Evil, has broken box-office records in its two-month run, having emerged as the top-grossing installment of the long-running franchise. The film arrives only a few years after a failed reboot that grossed roughly one-tenth as much at the global box office. The Resident Evil franchise is best known for the six movies starring Milla Jovovich, who went out with a bang. The sixth and final installment of Jovovich's series grossed more than $310 million globally.