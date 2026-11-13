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Alan Ritchson Officially Trades ‘Reacher’ for Arnold Schwarzenegger in 3 Weeks
By Chris McPherson,11 days ago
Alan Ritchson has spent the past few years establishing himself as one of television's biggest action stars, largely by throwing criminals through walls in Prime Video's Reacher, but he's also been branching out into movies, taking on projects that offer something a little different from his usual collection of diner coffee and Clark bars, and in just three weeks, audiences will get to see him team up with another action legend.