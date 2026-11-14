undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
We Officially Ranked Every Spider-Man Movie
By Michael Block,11 days ago
There are so many iconic superheroes, especially under the Marvel umbrella, but perhaps the most beloved of all time is Spider-Man. The teen known as Peter Parker, who earned his web-slinging powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider, has been a cornerstone of pop culture for generations, but it wasn’t until the 21st century that he finally found himself on the silver screen.