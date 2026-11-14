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Girlfriend of Santa Cruz Surfing Legend Arrested in Costa Rica Murder Case
By Leanne Maxwell,11 days ago
Costa Rican authorities have arrested two suspects in the February killing of Santa Cruz surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, including his former girlfriend, who initially told investigators that armed intruders had attacked the couple. Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency arrested Van Dyke's 31-year-old former girlfriend, identified by authorities only as...