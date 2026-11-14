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Brown-bagging regulations tabled in Altamont
By CARA KITZROW,11 days ago
The state of Tennessee is technically a “dry” state by default, which means that each municipality must amend the laws to allow for alcohol consumption in their county or town. It also means Tennessee does not have state laws to regulate the sale and service of alcohol throughout the state; it is up to a county, town, or establishment to set their terms and conditions for alcohol sales and consumption.