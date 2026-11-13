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Flyers confirm a change in their approach with Matvei Michkov following trade discussions
By Skyler Walker,9 days ago
Elliotte Friedman believes the Flyers have changed course with Matvei Michkov, and Wednesday's ice time against the Oilers is the proof. Michkov played more than 20 minutes in Philadelphia's 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton. For a winger whose name has been all over the trade rumor mill this week, that is a statement from the coaching staff.