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Enfield seeks fire commissioner for 5-year term
8 days ago
ENFIELD, NY (607NewsNow) — Enfield is looking for a new fire commissioner. To qualify for the position, you must live in the town’s fire district and not have any prior arson convictions on your record. The commissioner would serve a 5-year term from Jan. 1, 2027 to Dec. 31, 2031. The Enfield Fire District secretary is collecting candidate applications until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.