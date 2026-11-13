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US FAA aircraft grounding: what we know so far, Canadian airspace was also closed
By Stephen Owens,11 days ago
On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration stopped every commercial departure in the US after a communications failure hit the centers that guide aircraft between cities. As of the latest reports, the FAA has not announced when departures will resume. Officials point to a telecom outage and say they have no evidence of an attack. Big questions remain about the cause, the backup systems and the cost.