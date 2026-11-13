undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Step Back for U.S. Public Health: The U.S. Is Likely to Lose Its Measles Elimination Status
9 days ago
An expert commission convened by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is reviewing whether the U.S. still meets the standard for measles elimination, a status the country had held since 2000. The U.S. initially achieved elimination through consistent application of public health interventions such as supporting surveillance and laboratory testing to help identify measles cases quickly, building response capabilities at local, state and, federal levels to investigate and contain outbreaks, and bolstering immunization programs, especially among school-age children. The results of these investments were clear: between 2000 and 2018 the U.S. averaged fewer than 150 measles cases per year, and just three measles deaths were reported between 2001 and 2018. At the time elimination was achieved, the national rate of measles (MMR) vaccination among school-age kids was over 95%, the target threshold for interrupting measles transmission and achieving herd immunity. After an outbreak year in 2019 with 1,274 cases (for which the U.S. nearly lost elimination status), through 2024, there were no more than several hundred measles cases per year until the recent epidemic began.