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Rain and high surf threaten to worsen Malibu’s ongoing coastal erosion
By The Malibu Times,8 days ago
Waves could reach 12 feet Saturday; high surf advisory continues through Tuesday. Rain returns to Malibu, Friday, Nov. 13, ahead of powerful ocean swells expected to bring dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and the potential for moderate to significant beach erosion through the weekend. The largest waves and greatest coastal impacts are expected Saturday, Nov. 14. Although skies should clear for much of the weekend, hazardous ocean conditions will persist into next week, with another possible peak in surf impacts Monday.
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