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West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation
By Taylor WhartnabyPhotographer Colton Thompson,11 days ago
A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested. Video obtained by the newsroom appears to show part of an interaction inside a classroom. In the...
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