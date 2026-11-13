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LGBTQ Resource Center Launches Immersive Spring Break Program
By Meera Shah,9 days ago
Georgetown University’s LGBTQ Resource Center will inaugurate an immersive spring break trip during the Spring 2027 semester. The weeklong Queer Legacies Immersion Program, organized by the resource center, will bring a cohort of Georgetown students to Philadelphia and New York City to explore queer historic sites, as well as engage with LGBTQ+ community organizers. The new program comes as the Trump administration works to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming, rolling back support for the LGBTQ+ community.