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Devils Dissected: Utica Hat Trick, Thin D, Running on Fumes (+)
By James Nichols,4 days ago
The New Jersey Devils didn’t have their best game Thursday, and Sheldon Keefe was the first to say so. They still beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Prudential Center, their seventh straight home win, with a defense missing Johnathan Kovacevic and Brett Pesce and three players who started the week in Utica. Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the game-winner in his first game as a Devil, Lenni Hämeenaho and Stefan Noesen scored too, and Connor Hellebuyck improved to 6-0-0 since the trade.