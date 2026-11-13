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European Commission Fellow to Join GU
By Liv Sanchez,11 days ago
A recipient of a European Commission-funded fellowship will complete their research at Georgetown, the university announced Oct. 22. The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Action Fellowship — funded by the main executive body of the European Union — gives Europe-based scholars the opportunity to continue their research at foreign universities, including a living allowance, mobility allowance and a monthly stipend to cover research costs. Anna Taglietti will work in conjunction with the Georgetown Humanities Initiative (GHI) — the university’s center dedicated to supporting humanistic scholars — and join another scholar finishing the fellowship at the university this semester.