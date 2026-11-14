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Nashville cold weather shelter to open Friday, Saturday nights ahead of season’s first hard freeze
By Jaxon Steward,11 days ago
Nashville’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. The shelter provides additional overnight space for people experiencing homelessness during freezing weather. Pets are welcome. Free transportation will be available from WeGo Central and designated pickup...