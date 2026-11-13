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Lucio Chiquito Caicedo, Colombia’s Oldest Man, Dies at 110
By Stefan Maglov,8 days ago
Lucio Chiquito Caicedo, the oldest known living man in Colombia, passed away today in Medellín, Antioquia, at the age of 110 years, 175 days. Lucio Chiquito Caicedo was born on 22 May 1916 in Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia. From a young age, he displayed intellectual discipline and a strong inclination toward the exact sciences. He completed his secondary studies at the historic Colegio Santa Librada in Cali, where he received an education influenced by European teachers who instilled in him academic rigor. He later received a scholarship from the Governor of Valle del Cauca, which allowed him to move to Medellín to study civil engineering at the National University of Colombia, Medellín campus, where he graduated in 1941.