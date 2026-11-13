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Local News: Mayor Mamdani Set to Announce Disbandment of Controversial NYPD Unit
By Hiphopraisedmetheblog,11 days ago
In a significant move that aligns with his campaign promises, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is poised to announce plans to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG). This decision, anticipated as early as this week, comes after increasing pressure from his supporters and aims to fulfill a critical pledge made during his 2025 campaign.
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