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Young Named to CUSA All-Academic Team
By Via Western Kentucky University Athletics,,9 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Volleyball junior middle hitter Faith Young has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced Thursday. Young holds a 3.65 GPA, majoring in psychology. The native of Harrison, Ohio has played a key part in one of the top performing offenses in CUSA. Young currently posts a .414 hitting percentage, which leads CUSA and stands at No. 16 in all NCAA DI Volleyball. Young was named to the CUSA Commissioner's honor roll in both 2025 and 2026. The Hilltoppers visit Sam Houston tonight, Thursday, Nov. 12. First serve from Bernard G....